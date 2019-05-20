5 HOUR PRE-LICENSING COURSE

Spring brochure Spring brochure

Mondays | Queensbury Campus

May 20 5 to 10pm CRN: 70004

June 17 5 to 10pm CRN: 70005

July 22 5 to 10pm CRN: 70011

August 19 5 to 10pm CRN: 70006

This five-hour pre-licensing course is required by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles for all applicants who want to take a road test for a driver’s license. A MV-278 completion certificate needed for road test appointments will be issued at the conclusion of this class. Students should arrive 10 minutes before class starts. Class starts promptly at the scheduled time.

A New York State Learner’s Permit (photo ID) is required and must be brought to class. Pre-registration is required through Continuing Education.

Instructor: Bell’s Driving School

Price: $50

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu