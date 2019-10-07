SUNY Adirondack Fall 2019 SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education

5 HOUR PRE-LICENSING COURSE

Mondays | 5 to 10 pm | Queensbury Campus

October 7 CRN: 10007

November 4 CRN: 10008

December 2 CRN: 10009

Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238

This five-hour pre-licensing course is required by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles for all applicants who want to take a road test for a driver’s license. A MV-278 completion certificate needed for road test appointments will be issued at the conclusion of this class. Students should arrive 10 minutes early. Class starts promptly at the scheduled time.

A New York State Learner’s Permit (photo ID) is required and must be brought to class. Pre-registration is required through Continuing Education.

Instructor: Bell’s Driving School

Price: $50