5 Hour Pre-Licensing Course
SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay road, Queensbury, New York 12084
Spring 2019 brochure
Mondays | Queensbury Campus
April 22 5 to 10pm CRN: 20036
May 20 5 to 10pm CRN: 70004
June 17 5 to 10pm CRN: 70005
July 22 5 to 10pm CRN: 70011
August 19 5 to 10pm CRN: 70006
This five-hour pre-licensing course is required by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles for all applicants who want to take a road test for a driver’s license. A MV-278 completion certificate needed for road test appointments will be issued at the conclusion of this class. Students should arrive 10 minutes before class starts. Class starts promptly at the scheduled time.
A New York State Learner’s Permit (photo ID) is required and must be brought to class. Pre-registration is required through Continuing Education.
Instructor: Bell’s Driving School
Price: $50
Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu