5-Town Friends of the Arts Silent Auction

Flowers, chair painted by artist Cynthia Kling, one of the chairs in the 5-Town Friends of the Arts July 4 Chair-ity silent auction

Don't miss 5-Town Friends of the Arts’ fabulous Silent Auction on the green in Bristol on the 4th of July and make your bids! It takes place all day with bids closing at 2:00 pm. The auction will feature an amazing array of items and original art. An added attraction is the Chair-ity part of the Silent Auction -- six local artists have painted chairs, all works of art.

Proceeds go toward 5-TFA's efforts to support the arts in the 5-town community (Bristol, Lincoln, Monkton, New Haven, Starksboro). This includes scholarships for three Mt. Abe seniors each year, Community Grants, and other art-related programs. See you on the 4th! For more information about 5-Town Friends of the Arts: 5townfriendsofthearts.org.