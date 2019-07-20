50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Lunar Landing Astronomy Night

Hubbardton Battlefield SHS Telescopes line the museum patio at Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site.

Weather permitting, talk with the members of the Green Mountain Astronomers while enjoying the Town Family Fun, then after the fireworks enjoy the night sky. The astronomers share their knowledge and telescopes. Where were you 50 years ago when the first astronauts landed on the moon? Call (802) 273-2282 to confirm event is on.