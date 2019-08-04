50th Annual Keene Valley Fire Department Field Day

× Expand KVFD Our 191 truck

Keene Valley, NY— Sunday, August 4th, 2019 — Keene Valley Fire Department, Rescue and Secondary Support our proud to announce the 50th Annual Firemen’s Field Day and Chicken BBQ on Market Street at the Fire House from 3:00 – 8:00 pm

This event is steeped in tradition such as the Chicken BBQ. As usual, the fire hall has ordered 500 chicken halves from the Valley Grocery in Keene Valley, known for it’s high quality of meats. It’s late proprietor, Dick Hall, was the fire chief for many years, and is now run by his daughter Carol Hall Reed. Greg Pelkey will grill the chicken over an open firepit as he has done for so many years. Diana House coordinates food preparation for the rest of the dinner.

Along with the chicken BBQ there will also be the usual beer tent and sale of collector mugs, Chinese Auction, Sale of T-Shirts with new artwork, Children’s activities, along with the volunteer Firemen and EMT’s educating the public and even enjoying a bit of fun with a re-lay race! Horseshoe competition is always an enjoyed sport and has been around since the beginning. We hope to see you there.