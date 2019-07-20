50th Annual Schroon Lake Arts & Crafts Fair

This extremely popular fair is held in the Town Park overlooking Schroon Lake. All the profits that the SLA derives from the Fair go toward our continuing efforts to protect and maintain the health and welfare of the lake.

We will have live entertainment during the day and the Schroon Lake Lions Club will again be selling delicious food and drinks. We also expect two additional food vendors.

Note: The Town of Schroon has prohibited dogs from entering onto Town property during public events. We request that you not bring your dog to the Fair.

For more information or to participate as a vendor please visit our website, Schroon Lake Association art and craft show.