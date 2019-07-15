5th Annual Cardinal Striker and Goalkeeper Camp

Ages:9-13 Years Old (Boys and Girls) (4:00 PM-5:30 PM)

*Fee: Early Bird Special $100.00 before June 11th and $140.00 after June 11th 2019

Ages 14-19 Years Old (Boys and Girls) (6:00 PM- 8:00 PM)

*Fee: Early Bird Special $120.00 before June 11th and $150.00 after June 11th 2019.

Skill Level: Intermediate-Competitive

**Free Camp Tee-Shirt***

MAKE CHECKS PAYABLE TO: Cardinal Soccer Camp

Objective: The striker and goalkeeper camp is an intensive five-day specialized training camp for serious soccer players looking to improve dramatically at their position. Pairing strikers and goalkeepers together in the same environment enables each player to receive the amount of challenging repetitions needed around the goal to become more comfortable handling crucial plays successfully.

Purpose:

STRIKERS will be put through a challenging curriculum dedicated to the art of creating and scoring goals. This camp is a great opportunity for players to improve their technique, offensive skills in the attacking third, passing, dribbling, shooting, and scoring from crosses, volleys, and headers.

GOALKEEPERS will be put through a competitive program focused on shot stopping, saving crosses, proper footwork, and decision making. Participants will also focus on punts and goal kicks. Players will learn to read the game through match situations.

For more information, please contact Frantzy Noze at fnoze001@plattsburgh.edu or cell at 860.639.4749 or GK Director Gene Bushey at 518.645.3022.