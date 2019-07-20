5th Annual Hubbardton Day Celebration

At 5:00 pm, children games and contests will take pace, and there will be prizes and surprises given out. At the same time, for the adults, there will be a corn hole toss competition. Also, the popular "females only" frying pan throwing contest will be held. In addition this year, there will be a kids, and a "senior ladies" throwing contest as well. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of all the adult contests.

During the day, there will be fried bread dough, water, and souvenir T-shirts available to purchase.

Other events will be a raffle with cash prizes, a "what's your pleasure" jar raffle, and a gorgeous hand stitched quilt raffle. Also, back by popular demand, is the the fun and exciting face painting lady, who will once again work her "magic" with her amazing creative art!!

Beginning at 5:00 pm a "fantastic PIG ROAST" and Chicken Barbecue, with all the fixin's, will be served again by the Hubbardton Center Grange 290. Tickets for the roast/barbeque, are $10.00 for adults, and $5.00 for kids under 10. Free ice cream will also be given out.

For advanced tickets call 273-2651, or 273-2951 or at Castleton Pet Supply, 700 Route 4A West, Castleton, VT.

During the evening music will be provided by the popular "Fiddle Witch". Square dancing will follow the dinner, with Pete Tobin, master caller, doing the honors. You can bring a picnic supper if you want to, and don't forget to bring a lawn chair.

Taking center stage from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm will be the well known and outstanding Aaron Audet Band.

To close the evening out we have saved the "best for the last" as we present our FANTASTIC FIREWORKS!!!