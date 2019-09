Live music, BBQ, crafters, vendors, activities & more! See facebook for more details: https://www.facebook.com/events/399684414278730/

Hosted by Loremans' Embroidery, Engraving & Screenprinting and Keeseville Business Association.

We are currently looking for sponsors, volunteers and vendors. Anyone interested please contact Thom Loreman or the Keeseville Business Association ASAP.