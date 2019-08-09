5th Annual Vermont Open Farm Week

Help us celebrate 5 years of Vermont Open Farm Week. Get to know your farmer better -- and get a behind-the-scenes look into Vermont's vibrant working agricultural landscape. During Vermont Open Farm Week, you can meet the farmers, plants, and animals that bring your favorite high-quality Vermont products to your plate. Every farm is unique and there are so many things to do. Activities vary and may include dinner on the farm, farm tours, milking cows and goats, harvesting vegetables, collecting eggs, and tasting farm fresh food.

Locations include multiple farms throughout the state. For a complete list, visit: http://www.diginvt.com/vtopenfarm For more information contact VTopenfarm@vermontfresh.net or call 802-434-2000.