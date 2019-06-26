6 Board Chest Hardware with Nicholas Downing. #1515-0626. 5 days. June 26-30.

Adirondack Folk School 6 Board Chest Hardware

This class serves as a sort of part 2 to the Colonial Six Board Chest taught by Larry Benjamin on June 24 & 25. Now that you've completed the woodwork, it's time to put it all together. Forge your own nails, unique hinges and hasp (or apply your own handmade lock from the Beginning Locksmithing class offered in May). Time allowing, handles may also be addressed. If you have not taken the Six Board Chest class, but have your own box of similar dimension, or you just think this course sounds fun, we'll be happy to have you.

Tuition $575. Member Tuition $525. Materials fee $125.

NOTE: Hard shoes and long pants are required for student's safety.