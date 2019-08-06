65th Birthday Celebration of Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System

Schroon Lake Town Park Leland Ave and Dock Street, Schroon Lake, New York 12870

Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System is excited to be celebrating 65 years of supporting your local libraries. We will be having three separate celebrations in our tri-county region.

August 6 – Schroon Lake Beach

August 13 – Trinity Park in Plattsburgh

August 20 – Adirondack Carousel in William Morris Park in Saranac Lake

Each location with feature fun activities, gifts and free treats while supplies last!

Everything is free and everyone is invited!

Schroon Lake Town Park Leland Ave and Dock Street, Schroon Lake, New York 12870
Community Events, Family Events, Kid Friendly Events
518-563-5190
