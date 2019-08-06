65th Birthday Celebration of Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System

Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System is excited to be celebrating 65 years of supporting your local libraries. We will be having three separate celebrations in our tri-county region.

August 6 – Schroon Lake Beach

August 13 – Trinity Park in Plattsburgh

August 20 – Adirondack Carousel in William Morris Park in Saranac Lake

Each location with feature fun activities, gifts and free treats while supplies last!

Everything is free and everyone is invited!