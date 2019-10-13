6th Annual Essex County Cheese Tour

Gwen Jamison 2019 Cheese Tour Poster

Please join us for the 6th annual Essex Co. Cheese Tour! This self-guided tour highlights three Adirondack farms that are producing some of the finest artisinal cheeses in New York. Follow the scenic Ausable River through the foothills of the Adirondacks as you drive from farm to farm, at your leisure in any order. Experience the landscape, meet the animals & the farmers, and savor the finely handcrafted cheeses of Essex County!

Each creamery will be doing different activities & tastings at their own locations.

Check out Asgaard Farm & Dairy in Ausable Forks, North Country Creamery in Keeseville & Sugar House Creamery in Upper Jay, during the designated open time.

Learn more about the cheese tour in our blog, Leaves and Cheese: delightful combination!