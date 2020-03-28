Mom Prom 2019.

The Ticonderoga Best 4th In The North Committee, a sub-committee of the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP) is pleased to announce that they will host the 6th Annual Ticonderoga Area Mom Prom at the Ticonderoga EMA Club. The theme of the event is “80’s Rockin’ Rewind.” This event is a benefit to help support the Best 4th in the North Celebration. You do not have to be a Mom to attend but you must be 21.The Ticonderoga Area Mom Prom is a ladies night out event to benefit local non-profits.

Tickets are available for $40.00 per person at Glens Falls National Bank and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce. Tickets will not be available at the door. Advance purchase is required. This charity event will include an array of appetizers, desserts, music, dancing, photographs, cash bar, raffles, and the random drawing for the 2020 Ticonderoga Area Mom Prom Queen and court.

“Join us for a night out for charity. Save the date, get your ticket, and pull out that old prom, bridesmaid or wedding dress, or try something new, you could even wear a pantsuit. Wear whatever works the best for you. Come dance the night away to benefit the Best 4th In the North. We hope to make this year’s event the biggest and best yet. Please join us and help make that possible” shared Starr Smith – Mom Prom Chair.