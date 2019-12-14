7th Annual Winter Wonderland Craft Show to Benefit Emmaus Soup Kitchen

This show is the sole fundraiser for The Emmaus Soup Kitchen of Malone. We are the only soup kitchen in Franklin County that doesn’t receive ANY Federal, State or Local funding! We serve a nutritious meal every Tuesday. Our goal is to bring together 100+ talented & unique Crafters & Direct Sale Vendors for a one stop holiday shopping experience! So PLEASE come out & support a worthy cause all while getting your last minute gift giving needs!! Enjoy lunch, take chances on our large Chinese auction, buy some 50/50 and grab something for your sweet tooth from our bake sale...make a day of it!