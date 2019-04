Join BHSN and Fidelis Care for the FREE 8th Annual Kids Carnival at the Plattsburgh City Recreation Gymnasium Saturday, April 27th, from Noon - 3pm in partnership with the City of Plattsburgh. This year will feature bouncy houses, food trucks, indoor games, DJ, giveaways, raffles, face-painting, balloon animals, popcorn, a Fidelisaurous dance-off, information for parents and more!