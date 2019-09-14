9th Annual Kids Fair & Festival

Come join the fun!! Try your skill at old time games including hopscotch, sack races, corn box, bobbing for apples, pumpkin tic tac toe, egg races, and bean bag toss. There will be stagecoach and Thomas the Train rides. The kids can visit the animals, shell corn, raise a bale of hay, climb the hay mound, milk Apple Blossom, play in the sand pile and watch the Blacksmith at work. Ernie will be here for pony rides. There will be a pedal pull for the kids – all equipment provided.

Visit a Master Gardener. Book signing and sketching demo by Speedy Arnold on Sept.14.

Lunches will be available for purchase from the Dogfather. There will be ice cream novelties for purchase. Or bring your own lunch and enjoy our picnic area. Bathrooms available. Winner of Lottery Frame Raffle will be drawn on Sunday.