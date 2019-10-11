9th Annual Lake George Village Oktoberfest

Join us for the Lake George Village Oktoberfest and Fall Festival on Friday, October 11th, 2019 through Sunday, October 13th on Canada Street across from Shepard Park as the heart of Lake George is transformed into a Bavarian-style street fair to celebrate the arrival of Fall in the Adirondacks. It is a FREE ENTRY event with: Nonstop German & Polka Music, Traditional Dancers, Adirondack Brewery Beer Garden, Local Artisan Vendors, Carnival Rides, Bratwurst, Crafts, Dancing, Knackwurst, Keg Tossing, Weisswurst, Potato Pancakes, Stein Hoisting, Pony Rides, Local Wine, Dancing Chickens, Fall Foliage, and so much more!