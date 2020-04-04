9th Annual Mooers Fire Dept Easter Raffle

to Google Calendar - 9th Annual Mooers Fire Dept Easter Raffle - 2020-04-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 9th Annual Mooers Fire Dept Easter Raffle - 2020-04-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 9th Annual Mooers Fire Dept Easter Raffle - 2020-04-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - 9th Annual Mooers Fire Dept Easter Raffle - 2020-04-04 18:00:00

Mooers Volunteer Fire Department 2508 State Route 11, Town of Mooers, New York 12958

Mooers Volunteer Fire Department's 9th Annual Easter Raffle will be held on Saturday April 4, 2020 at 6pm at the Mooers Fire Station.

The raffle will include 36 Rounds of Raffle items including Cash Prizes, Dinner Baskets, Breakfast Baskets, Hams, Turkeys, etc. Door Prizes through out the evening. Fun for all!

There will be a light supper buffet at the end of the evening.

All proceeds to be used for the purchase of new equipment

Info

Mooers Volunteer Fire Department 2508 State Route 11, Town of Mooers, New York 12958 View Map
Community Events, Fundraiser Events
to Google Calendar - 9th Annual Mooers Fire Dept Easter Raffle - 2020-04-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 9th Annual Mooers Fire Dept Easter Raffle - 2020-04-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 9th Annual Mooers Fire Dept Easter Raffle - 2020-04-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - 9th Annual Mooers Fire Dept Easter Raffle - 2020-04-04 18:00:00