9th Annual Mooers Fire Dept Easter Raffle

Mooers Volunteer Fire Department's 9th Annual Easter Raffle will be held on Saturday April 4, 2020 at 6pm at the Mooers Fire Station.

The raffle will include 36 Rounds of Raffle items including Cash Prizes, Dinner Baskets, Breakfast Baskets, Hams, Turkeys, etc. Door Prizes through out the evening. Fun for all!

There will be a light supper buffet at the end of the evening.

All proceeds to be used for the purchase of new equipment