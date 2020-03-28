A Bluegrass Experience with the Cardinal Pickers

The Cardinal Pickers ⎼ SUNY Plattsburgh’s renowned student Bluegrass band ⎼ is back in action for spring semester 2020 and has already lined up several upcoming shows in the region:

Saturday, March 28 - VFW Post 125 Plattsburgh

Sunday, March 29 - Whallonsburg Grange Hall

Friday, April 17 - Plattsburgh United Methodist Church Coffeehouse

Pickers’ members are excited to share what the band has been working on since fall semester 2019. The group meets for rehearsal every Wednesday on the campus of SUNY Plattsburgh.

The Pickers will soon be announcing additional details on upcoming shows along with other information. The BGNG program will be posting updates on the BGNG Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TheBluegrassExperience/.

The Cardinal Pickers are an integral part of the Bluegrass for the Next Generation (BGNG) Program at SUNY Plattsburgh. BGNG receives its funding through generous gifts to the Plattsburgh College Foundation. For further information about BGNG, contact Prof. Stephen Light at lightsc@plattsburgh.edu.