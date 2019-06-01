A Fishy History of Salmon in Lake Champlain

A Fishy HIstory of Salmon Fishing in Lake Champlain

2019 marks the “Year of the Salmon” and the "History of Atlantic Salmon in Lake Champlain" traveling exhibit from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership offers an opportunity to learn more about the history of salmon fishing in Lake Champlain, its demise and reintroduction. The exhibit begins display on June 1st. There will be a program & exhibit closing on the night of June 21st.