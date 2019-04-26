Spring Concert - A Grand Night for Singing

Rogers is best known for his partnerships with lyricists Lorenz Hart and Oscar Hammerstein II. His collaborations with Hart include BABES IN ARMS, PAL JOEY, THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE, and ON YOUR TOES. His works with Hammerstein include OKLAHOMA! CAROUSEL, SOUTH PACIFIC, THE KING AND I, and THE SOUND OF MUSIC, to name just a few.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale, under the direction of Susan Hughes and accompanied by Kerry Mero, is sponsored by the Elizabethtown Social Center.