Christmas Event at Raquette River Brewing

Family Friendly Event featuring Magic Trunk Entertainment's holiday ventriloquist show!

Raquette River Brewing & The Tupper Lake Office of New York Life Insurance Company will be hosting a FREE family friendly Christmas event on Saturday, December 21st! Magic Trunk Entertainment will be putting on a holiday ventriloquist show starting at 2:30PM. Afterwards, Santa Claus will be giving away gifts to all children who attend. Make sure to RSVP to Diana at (518) 524-1125 so your child can receive a special gift with their name on it!