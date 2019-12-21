Christmas Event at Raquette River Brewing

Raquette River Brewing 11 Balsam Street, Tupper Lake, New York 12986

Raquette River Brewing & The Tupper Lake Office of New York Life Insurance Company will be hosting a FREE family friendly Christmas event on Saturday, December 21st! Magic Trunk Entertainment will be putting on a holiday ventriloquist show starting at 2:30PM. Afterwards, Santa Claus will be giving away gifts to all children who attend. Make sure to RSVP to Diana at (518) 524-1125 so your child can receive a special gift with their name on it!

Info

Raquette River Brewing 11 Balsam Street, Tupper Lake, New York 12986
Community Events, Family Events, Kid Friendly Events
518-524-1125
