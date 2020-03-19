Steve Sonnenberg and Margaret Worden, making friends in Bhutan.

For three months last year, Steve Sonnenberg and Margaret Worden lived and worked in the Himalayan country of Bhutan as volunteers with an international organization, Health Volunteers Overseas. Steve will describe their experiences in a presentation titled, “A Season in Shangri-la: a Medical Journey to Bhutan” at the next Library Lunch program on March 19 at noon at the Saranac Lake Free Library.

Steve has been a practicing psychiatrist for many years until his recent retirement, and during their stay in Bhutan he taught psychiatry to residents, interns and counseling students. Margaret put her experience as a hospice social worker to use in the Palliative Care and Oncology program at the hospital. In addition, she taught English to middle school students, and volunteered with the local animal shelter.

The presentation will include some stunning photos and videos of Bhutan, the last Buddhist Kingdom in the Himalayas. For a preview, log on to www.dragonkingdom.blog. Steve will also briefly discuss universal health care and its place in the unique Gross Happiness Index that guides legislation and planning in Bhutan.

All presentations of the Library Lunch Series are free and open to the public. Bring soup or a sandwich if you like and desserts and beverages will be served. For more information, call Christy Fontana at the Library at 518-891-4190, or find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/saranaclakefreelibrary/