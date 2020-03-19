AARP Safe Driving Course

Castleton Community Center 2108 Main Street, Castleton, Vermont 05735

The course is from 9:00-2:00 with a half hour lunch break. Bring a bag lunch. The cost of the class (payable in advance) is $15.00 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Check with your insurance company for an insurance discount. Registrations are being taken now at the Castleton Community Center. Please make checks out to AARP.

For more information and to register call the Castleton Community Center at 802-468-3093.

