ACAP’s 2nd Annual Color for a Cause Fun Run/Walk

Cobble Hill Golf Course 7504 US Route 9, Elizabethtown, New York 12932

ACAP's 2nd Annual Color for a Cause Fun Run/Walk will be held on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at the Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown, NY. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. with the 1st wave of runners/walkers to start at 10:00 a.m.. Rain or Shine. Pre-registration is $25. Day of race is $30. You can call 518-873-3207 to pre-register with debit/credit card, stop in to see us at 7572 Court Street, Suite 2, Elizabethtown, or send an email to gphinney@acapinc.org. All proceeds will benefit the BackPack Program of Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School District. Help us make sure that children have healthy food available over the weekends and holiday breaks from school.

518-873-3207
