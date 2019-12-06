ACAP's Holidays are for Sharing Toy Drive

Join us for the "Holidays are for Sharing" Toy Drive at the Halfway House on Friday, December 6th, 2019 from 5pm-7pm. Donate a new, unopened toy to help provide gifts to the children of Essex County, NY. Appetizers will be served. Basket raffles and 50/50 drawing will be available to help raise funds to support the program. All donations stay within Essex County. Please help us to spread the magic of the season.