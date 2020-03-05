Traci Wagner on the 'Secret Sauce' for Healthy Aging

Traci Wagner

What does it take to stay healthy as we move through life’s stages? Certainly staying fit, eating a healthy diet, and having good genes are part of the answer. But fitness professional Traci Wagner says that a long term study from Harvard University has proved that living longer, healthier, happier lives also depends on something else --- embracing community. Traci points out that the connections you form with those around you is the real ‘secret sauce’ for positive change and longevity.

Traci will examine the question of staying healthy as we age at the next Library Lunch presentation on Thursday, March 5 at noon at the Saranac Lake Free Library. She will focus on how our bodies change as we get older, and how the exercise and nutrition we need changes with it. She will also explore how being part of a fitness facility like Adirondack Health Medical Fitness Center is about more than just exercising. It is about community, and the connection with others that in itself keeps us healthy.

Library Lunch presentations are free and open to all. Bring lunch if you like. Desserts and beverages will be served. For more information call the Library at 518-891-4190.