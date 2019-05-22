Active Shooter Preparedness & Stop the Bleed Training

Presented by Lieutenants Jessica Facteau & Erick Zielinski, New York State University Police and Tammy Trombley, BSN, RN, CPHQ, CVPH Trauma Program Manager

Registration & Exhibits - 5-5:30 pm Presentations - 5:30-7:30 pm

West Side Ballroom, 253 New York Road, Plattsburgh

Sadly, active shooter incidents are on the rise across our country. Experts agree that knowing how to respond can save lives. The first half of this program will provide an overview of an active shooter scenario and the response strategies to consider. The second half offers Stop the Bleed training, a national effort to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency.

