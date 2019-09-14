Adaptive Sports Expo

Local and area vendors will be present to speak with the community about available services, programming, resources, equipment, as well as guidance and support to assist those interested in becoming involved with adaptive sports.

Free & open to the public. No registration is required.

To find more information about Ability II Achieve, please visit us at UVMHealth/CVPH or call us at (518) 562-7154 or email Barbara at blabare@cvph.org.

Where: CVPH Auditoriums - enter hospital main entrance, there will be signs directing you to the auditoriums

Parking: please park in the visitor parking lot located past the ponds in the front of the hospital