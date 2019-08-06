Addison County Fair & Field Days

Addison County Fair and Field Days Facebook page post Follow the signs to fair fun!

This family-fun tradition since 1948 features midway rides, live music, an opening night parade and closing night fireworks, racing pigs, Tom Joyce "The Magic Man," demolition derbies, truck and tractor pulls, horse shows, livestock exhibits and events, CWtrials Bike Stunt Show, Pirate Man Dan shows, Children's Barnyard and Youth Area activities, Cairo Northern Clowns, a Milking Parlor & Dairy Bar, Maple Sugar House, exhibits, 4-H hands-on workshops, demonstrations, woodcarving, contests, fair food and more.

Live music highlights will include the Addison County Gospel Choir (7 pm Tuesday), Aaron Audet (7:30 pm Wednesday), The Horse Traders (8 pm Thursday), Sunnyland Blues (7 pm Friday) and Kevin Brisson (7:30 pm Saturday).

Daily admission includes grandstand events, shows, exhibits and parking: $10 for ages 12 and older on Tuesday and $12 Wednesday - Saturday; $5 for ages 6-11; free for children under 6; and free for seniors on Tuesday with a Green Mountain Passport.

Unlimited ride bracelets are $15 from 6-11 pm Tuesday; $20 all day Wednesday; $17 from 6-11 pm Thursday; $12 from noon - 6 pm Friday, $17 from 6-11 pm Friday; and $17 from 6-11 pm Saturday. The midway opens at 1 pm Tuesday and noon Wednesday - Saturday.

For more information, call 802-545-2557.