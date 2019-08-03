Addison County Gospel Choir Concert

Keith Darwin The Addison County Gospel Choir

The Addison County Gospel Choir will be in concert Sat, Aug 3rd at Whiting Community Church at 7:00 pm, Sun, Aug 4th at Bristol Baptist Church at 6:30 pm, Tues, Aug 6th at Field Days in the Show Tent at 7:00 pm

This 40-voice choir and band performs a mix of traditional and contemporary gospel music with amazing soloists and beautiful harmonies. This year some of our favorites include "Wade in the Water," "In the Garden," "Great Are You Lord," and "We Believe."