Adirondack Aquatic - Exposition of North Country Gyotaku
Japanese fish prints created by the Master, students and members of the Adirondack no Kai
Ticonderoga Arts Downtown Gallery 119 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883
Lake George Perch School - Stephen Mutsugoroh DiCerbo
Adirondack Aquatic letter poster
Adirondack AquaticGyotaku Exhibit
Adirondack Aquatic is an Art Exposition of Life from Waters of our World featuring the Gyotaku Vision of Master Mutsugoroh and Stormtree Studio
Ticonderoga Arts Downtown Gallery 119 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY, June 27th through July 20th Wednesday through Saturday, 10am to 4pm
Opening reception Friday June 28th 5-7 PM
Gyotaku Demonstration Saturday July 13th 2-4 PM. Gyotaku Workshop Sunday July 21st 9 AM to 5 PM
info: https://www.facebook.com/stormtreestudio or https://stormtreestudio.com or https://www.facebook.com/TiconderogaDowntownGallery. Contact: stephen@stormtreestudio.com