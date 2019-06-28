Adirondack Aquatic - Exposition of North Country Gyotaku

× Expand Lake George Perch School - Stephen Mutsugoroh DiCerbo Adirondack Aquatic letter poster Adirondack AquaticGyotaku Exhibit

Adirondack Aquatic is an Art Exposition of Life from Waters of our World featuring the Gyotaku Vision of Master Mutsugoroh and Stormtree Studio

Japanese fish prints created by the Master, students and members of the Adirondack no Kai

Ticonderoga Arts Downtown Gallery 119 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY, June 27th through July 20th Wednesday through Saturday, 10am to 4pm

Opening reception Friday June 28th 5-7 PM

Gyotaku Demonstration Saturday July 13th 2-4 PM. Gyotaku Workshop Sunday July 21st 9 AM to 5 PM

info: https://www.facebook.com/stormtreestudio or https://stormtreestudio.com or https://www.facebook.com/TiconderogaDowntownGallery. Contact: stephen@stormtreestudio.com