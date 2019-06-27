Adirondack Aquatic - a Gyotkau Art Exhibition

Ticonderoga Arts Downtown Gallery 119 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Art exhibition of Adirondack Gyotaku (Japanese Fish Printing) by local based artist.

Ticonderoga Arts Downtown Gallery 119 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events, Family Events
518-466-7004
