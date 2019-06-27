Adirondack Aquatic - a Gyotkau Art Exhibition

Announcing a celebration of Stormtree Studio and its mission to teach and share the magic and charm of Japanese fish printingGyotakuCome and see the exhibition of the work of the Adirondack Gyotaku no Kai. Show opens this Thursday, June 27thOpening reception on Friday evening, June 28th from 5-7 PMThe month long exhibition also includes a demonstration night and a full day workshop . Demonstration night is Saturday, July 13th from 2-4 PMworkshop date is Sundya, July 21st, 9-5for more info contact Stormtree Studio , stephen@stormtreestudio.com