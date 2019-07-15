Adirondack Beaver Tales

Indian Lake Public Library 113 Pelon Road, Indian Lake, New York 12842

This talk will look at the life history of this charismatic rodent and will investigate the importance of our state mammal to the cultural and economic history of NYS. Learn about the adaptation of this fascinating critter that makes it so well suited to an aquatic life and to survive our rugged winters. Presented by the Adirondack Interpretive Center by educator Charlotte Demers, this will be a fun presentation you are sure to enjoy.

Info

Indian Lake Public Library 113 Pelon Road, Indian Lake, New York 12842 View Map
Educational Events, Family Events
518-648-5444
please enable javascript to view
