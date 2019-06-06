15th Annual Hamilton County Birding Festival

Bluebird

The Adirondack Park in upstate New York is a bird-watching haven. In June, the Adirondack Birding Festival in Hamilton County celebrates the height of breeding season with 4 days of birding hikes, walks, safaris, outings and presentations throughout the county.

Now expanded to four days, this event features birding hikes, walks, safaris, outings, and seminars throughout Hamilton County, located in the heart of the Adirondacks. All field trips are free, but registration is required for each outdoor event. Call (518) 548-3076 or (800) 648-5239 to register!

Full schedule is available at https://www.adirondackexperience.com/events