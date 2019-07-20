The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation's NY Loon Census

× Expand N. Schoch Loon Observing

ADIRONDACK CENTER FOR LOON CONSERVATION

THE NY LOON CENSUS IS SATURDAY, JULY 20, 2019 AT 8:00AM

The New York Annual Loon Census is held on the 3rd Saturday of July each year, from 8:00-9:00 a.m, to provide an annual "snapshot" of the breeding loon population in the state. People all across New York are invited to participate in the Annual Loon Census and submit their observations from any lake in New York. Please sign up for a lake to help minimize duplication of reports for the same lake. To sign up to observe a Loon Census lake, visit www.adkloon.org/ny-loon-census