The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation's NY Loon Census

to Google Calendar - The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation's NY Loon Census - 2019-07-20 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation's NY Loon Census - 2019-07-20 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation's NY Loon Census - 2019-07-20 08:00:00 iCalendar - The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation's NY Loon Census - 2019-07-20 08:00:00

The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

ADIRONDACK CENTER FOR LOON CONSERVATION

THE NY LOON CENSUS IS SATURDAY, JULY 20, 2019 AT 8:00AM

The New York Annual Loon Census is held on the 3rd Saturday of July each year, from 8:00-9:00 a.m, to provide an annual "snapshot" of the breeding loon population in the state. People all across New York are invited to participate in the Annual Loon Census and submit their observations from any lake in New York. Please sign up for a lake to help minimize duplication of reports for the same lake. To sign up to observe a Loon Census lake, visit www.adkloon.org/ny-loon-census

Info

The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake, New York 12983 View Map
Community Events
518-354-8636
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation's NY Loon Census - 2019-07-20 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation's NY Loon Census - 2019-07-20 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation's NY Loon Census - 2019-07-20 08:00:00 iCalendar - The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation's NY Loon Census - 2019-07-20 08:00:00