Friday - 12/6/2019, 3:00PM - 9:00PM

Saturday - 12/7/2019, 11:00AM - 8:00PM

Sunday - 12/8/2019, 10:00AM - 4:00PM

The Adirondack Christkindlmarkt is a family-focused, European-style Christmas festival, with a uniquely Adirondack flair and style combining cultural traditions, entertainment, local flavors and crafts with family fun activities for all ages. It is held at the Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park.

Christkindlmarkt, German for Christmas market, is an annual tradition in Europe. These winter holiday markets have been around for hundreds of years, bringing thousands of people together to support small vendors. The event will include over 40 vendors, live music, children's activities in the warming teepee, horse drawn carriage rides, and more!

Vendors will include food vendors, local artisans, and children's activities such as card-making, ornament-making, face paining, and special appearances by Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and Spruce the Moose. Don your dancing shoes and listen to the German/Austrian Schuhplattler Folk Dance Group. Other live entertainment includes local favorites like Tim Ortiz, Frank Palangi, and PJ Duo, and more.