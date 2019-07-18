The Southern Adirondack Audubon Society is sponsoring the program "Native Adirondack Fish and Piscivorous Birds" presented by Lisa Holst at the Hadley-Luzerne Public Library on Thursday, July 18 at 7 pm. Ms Holst will offer a brief history of the fish communities of the Adirondacks, including the history of degradation that shaped the Adirondack Park Preserve. Ms. Holst has worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Environmental Conservation and has been the Rare Fish Unit leader since 2008.