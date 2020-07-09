Mary Stamos Be Greek for a day!

Adirondack Greek Festival hosted by St. George Church, 55 Main St., South Glens Falls. Thursday, July 9, 4 - 8 pm, souvlaki & gyro sandwiches, & pastries. Friday & Saturday, July 10 & 11, noon - 8 pm, full festival with more Greek food, pastries, gift shop, live music, folk dancers, bounce house, church tours. Free admission & parking.

From North, take I 87 to Exit 17 N to US-9N for 5.5 miles. www.sgforthodox.org. Parish hall: 518-792-2359