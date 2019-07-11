Adirondack Greek Festival - To-Go Night is Thursday, July 11 from 4 to 8 pm with souvlaki, gyros, and pastries only. Full Festival is Fri. & Sat., July 12 & 13 from noon to 8 pm with authentic Greek food, pastries, music, folk dancers, gift shop, church tours. Free admission & parking. Directions: Take I 87 to Exit 17N to US-9N for 5.5 miles. www.sgforthodoxchurch.org. For more information, call 518-792-2359.