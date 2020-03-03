Adirondack Harvest Board Meeting, Pot Luck Dinner and Presentation

Adirondack Harvest

The Annual Adirondack Harvest Board Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 3rd, and the Southern Chapter Meeting will be held at the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District office on Schroon River Road in Warrensburgh.

Jennifer Kraft, the Market Manager for the Taste NY Market at the Adirondacks Welcome Center (Exit 17), will give a presentation on how this program can help our local farmers and value added producers.

There will be a Pot Luck Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a brief Chapter Meeting and the presentation. At 7 p.m. we will connect via Zoom to the other chapters for the Regional Board Meeting. All are welcome. Please RSVP Teresa Whalen, Adirondack Harvest Southern Chapter Representative at 518-466-5497 or taawhalen@yahoo.com.