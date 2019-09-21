Adirondack Harvest Festival

Google Calendar - Adirondack Harvest Festival - 2019-09-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adirondack Harvest Festival - 2019-09-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adirondack Harvest Festival - 2019-09-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Adirondack Harvest Festival - 2019-09-21 10:00:00

Essex County Fairgrounds 3 Sisco Street, Westport, New York 12993

Don't miss the fourth annual Adirondack Harvest Fest featuring live music, local breweries, lots of local farms, and live demonstrations. Come spend the afternoon with your family and friends and celebrate the very best harvest the Champlain Valley has to offer. Admission and parking are free. This event will be held rain or shine. See website for details. https://adirondackharvest.com/

Info

Essex County Fairgrounds 3 Sisco Street, Westport, New York 12993 View Map
Community Events, Family Events, Food & Drink Events, Live Music Events
Google Calendar - Adirondack Harvest Festival - 2019-09-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adirondack Harvest Festival - 2019-09-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adirondack Harvest Festival - 2019-09-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Adirondack Harvest Festival - 2019-09-21 10:00:00