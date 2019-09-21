Adirondack Harvest Festival

2019 Adirondack Heritage Festival Poster

Don't miss the fourth annual Adirondack Harvest Fest featuring live music, local breweries, lots of local farms, and live demonstrations. Come spend the afternoon with your family and friends and celebrate the very best harvest the Champlain Valley has to offer. Admission and parking are free. This event will be held rain or shine. See website for details. https://adirondackharvest.com/