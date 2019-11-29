Adirondack History Museum Online Auction Fundraiser

The Adirondack History Museum has announced their upcoming online auction fundraiser, set to run November 29th through December 8th.

The Museum is seeking donated items from the public which they can put up for bid to help support the museum and at the same time, promote local brands and products to a target audience of nearly 2,000 active, local museum supporters.

Starting in November, the Museum is set to begin promoting the online auction. Donators will be featured on the auction home page (for items valued at $450 or more), in weekly e-mail alerts, and on the online catalog where we can include your logo, item image, and a link to their own website.

To donate, call (518) 873-6466 or e-mail echs@adkhistorymuseum.org. To preview the auction, visit the Adirondack History Museum auction website.