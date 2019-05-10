Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts Member Exhibition Reception

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts opens on Wednesday, May 1 for its 52nd season. To launch this year's exhibitions, the Arts Center solicited works of art from its talented members. This year's Members Show features work from the following artists: Pam Belleville, Andy Coney, Terry De Armas, Tracie Doerner, Deborah Dorsey, Catherine Feck, Jacqueline Hornstein, Barbara Keough, Robert Keough, Larry Master, Chris Mays, Sally Neenan, Ron Nolland, Frank Pine, Al Pouch, Joann Quinlivan, Mary Vianese, and Lesley R Vidich. The Members' Show will be displayed from May 1 - 31, with a reception open to the public on Friday, May 10 from 5 - 6:30 p.m.