Adirondack Lakes Summer Theatre Auditions for Macbeth and Leader of the Pack

Auditions will be held for Macbeth and Leader of the Pack on June 4th, 6th, and 7th. They will be held at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts on Tuesday, June 4th from 3 – 5 p.m., Thursday, June 6th from 6 – 8 p.m., and Friday, June 7th from 6 – 8 p.m. Everyone ages 15 and up are welcome to audition.

If you are auditioning for the musical, please be prepared to sing a verse and chorus from either “Be My Baby” or “Baby, I Love You” as performed by the Ronettes. Auditions for both Shakespeare and the musical will require a cold reading from the script. Prepared monologues are welcome, but not required.

The Adirondack Lakes Summer Theatre Festival is sponsored in part by NYSCA and Dave Myers in memory of Anne Vaccaro. Please contact Gwen Tracy, Artistic Director, with any questions at gwen@adirondackarts.org or call (518)352-7715.

The Adirondack Lakes Summer Theatre Festival is sponsored in part by NYSCA and Dave Myers in memory of Anne Vaccaro.