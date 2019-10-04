Adirondack Lavender 101

SUNY Adirondack Fall 2019 SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education

Friday | 1 to 3 pm | Lavenlair Farm, Whitehall

Pre-registration at 518-743-2238

Tour a lavender farm here in the North Country. Join Diane and David Allen, veteran lavender farmers, to talk about planting conditions and planting requirements. We’ll cover the life cycle of lavender, from propagation and care of starts to pruning, harvest and maintenance of mature plants. Challenges of growing lavender in the North Country will be discussed in detail, as well as what varieties are grown for which products, including culinary uses such as baking and savory preparations. We will introduce what lavender can do for you, for a customer and for the farmer. Come learn about the Swiss Army knife of herbs.

Please dress appropriately for the weather. The tour will be held rain or shine in the field.

Instructor: David and Diane Allen, Lavenlair Farm

Price: $20

CRN: 10053