Presentation: Adirondack Mushrooms through the Seasons

After 40 years of studying mushrooms throughout the USA, Scandinavia and England, Susan Hopkins considers herself an advanced amateur mycologist although with much still to learn. On Thursday, January 9, Susan will present Adirondack Mushrooms through the Seasons at the Saranac Lake Free Library at 12 noon.

Using her own images taken over the last 10 years highlighting the Adirondack mushroom season starting in spring through fall, Susan will highlight some of the thousands of wild fungi that grow here in the Saranac Lake area within our predominantly conifer forests. She will show some very good edibles, as well as their look-a-likes, and some very poisonous fungi. She cautions that “Fungi are beautiful, important recyclers in the environment and fun to study with incredible variety here in the Adirondacks, but caution must be used to know the species if you plan to eat them.”

In addition to mushroom identification, Susan also became a “dyer”, learning the use of various species of wild fungi to dye wool. Susan now lives in the Adirondacks, learning more about the local fungi flora and continues to do many lectures, walks, and demonstrations on fungi and mushroom dyeing.

All presentations of the Library Lunch Series are free and open to the public. Bring soup or sandwich if you like, and enjoy a dessert and beverage provided by the Refreshment Committee. For more information, call 518-891-4190.