The Interstate Highway system transformed the United States. It permitted vehicles to get from one location to another in a shorter amount of time as compared to travel on earlier highways. However highway construction changed communities; some thrived depending on the placement of exits, others suffered economic harm. This program will examine the construction of the highway system, especially the Adirondack Northway (I-87) and what it meant to the region.

Guest Speaker: Donald Wickman – Retired director of the Kent Delord House Museum in Plattsburgh, a frequent contributor to the Lake Champlain Weekly, and the author of A Very Fine Appearance: The Civil War Photographs of George Houghton. Don is also considered the authority on the American Revolution site of Mount Independence in Orwell, Vermont and the Vermont Civil War battle flags.